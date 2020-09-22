BJP workers attempt to assault, threaten police

A group of BJP workers barged into the police station at Arehalli in Belur taluk on Sunday and allegedly attempted to assault policemen, threatening them of dire consequences. The group included the party’s district unit president H.K. Suresh and rowdy-sheeter Madhu Kumar. Following the incident, the police have booked a case naming Madhu Kumar and Bharat Kumar as accused. The name of the party’s district president has not been included. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by woman constable Vani, who was on duty when the incident happened.

The Arehalli Police had booked a case against Madhu Kumar in connection with illegal transportation of sand on September 12. He took a group of supporters including H.K. Suresh to question the police on Sunday afternoon. PSI Mahesh was out on official duty. They picked up an argument with ASI Cheluvaraju, obstructing him from his duty. The party workers alleged that the PSI and his staff were targeting workers of the party.

According to the complaint, the group threatened the staff members of dire consequences. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the station. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told The Hindu that case had been booked against those who had barged into the police station and got into an argument with the staff members. The investigation would be conducted into the incident.

Earlier this year, the previous PSI of Arehalli was transferred after he arrested a BJP supporter for posting objectionable content on his social media account. The BJP workers protested his arest. Minister for Tourism C.T. Ravi also posted on Twitter demanding disciplinary action against the police official. Eventually, the PSI was transferred.