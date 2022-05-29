BJP workers anxious over possible differences among leaders

The Katti brothers and the Jarkiholi brothers seem to be working at cross purposes in Belagavi district

BJP workers are now anxious over possible differences among party leaders in Belagavi district.

They think that the factions headed by the Katti brothers and the Jarkiholi brothers are purportedly working at cross purposes and that this may adversely affect the party’s prospects.

It has become obvious that the warmth the two politically powerful families enjoyed in the past have lost it. The Katti brothers and the Jarkiholi brothers had joined forces to successfully stop the entry of the former Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi and his family members into the district central cooperative bank. But since the exit of Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Cabinet, the Katti brothers and the Savadis seem to have come closer, alienating the Jarkiholis.

Umesh Katti held a meeting at his residence a few months ago and invited all the BJP legislators, except Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi. Insiders say that among the issues discussed was how to stem the rising tide of the influence of the Jarkiholi brothers in the party. Mr. Umesh Katti later denied that the meeting was political. His brother and DCC Bank president Ramesh Katti said that it was a dinner meeting with friends.

The BJP top brass is said to be upset with the Jarkiholi brothers fielding their younger sibling Lakhan Jarkiholi in the Legislative Council polls that led to the defeat of Mahantesh Kavatimath, official BJP nominee.

The Jarkiholi camp maintains that this was a message from the Gokak brothers against the continued neglect of the family by the BJP.

On Saturday, Mr. Umesh Katti, who is the Forest Minister, said that the BJP will not go seeking support from Lakhan Jarkiholi, Independent MLC. “The BJP has 13 MLAs in Belagavi district. That is our strength. That is enough for us to win the Council polls. We do not need the support of anyone from outside,” Mr. Umesh Katti said.

“Lakhan Jarkiholi is not a member of the party. He might support us or he may not support us. But we will not go to him seeking his support for us,’’ he said.

Mr. Umesh Katti lost his cool when journalists asked him if the relations between the Katti brothers and the Jarkiholi brothers had soured. He angrily said that there are no differences between the two camps. “We are working as a team and we will work towards ensuring the victory of the BJP candidates in the Council polls,” he said.

The official line, however, is that there are no factions in the party. There may be differences of opinion among party leaders. That should not be construed as dissidence, State party president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said during his recent visit to Belagavi.