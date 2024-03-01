GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP worker hacked to death in Kalaburagi

March 01, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP worker was allegedly hacked to death in Saganur village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district late Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Girish Babu Chakri, was an aide and supporter of Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav.

According to the police, the victim was appointed as the district BSNL Advisory Committee member recently, following which his friends had thrown a party on their private agricultural land. The assailants hacked him to death after throwing chilli powder into his eyes. Prima facie, personal enmity seems the motive behind the murder. However the exact reason behind brutal killing is yet to be established.

A case has been registered at Ganagapur police station. The district police have formed three teams to arrest the accused.

Previous case

This is the second such alleged killing of a BJP worker in Kalaburagi district reported within 24 hours. On Thursday morning, a BJP leader Mahantappa S. Alure was allegedly hacked to death by a group of unidentified assailants at Sarsamba village in Aland taluk.

