BJP worker arrested and released on bail over “derogatory” tweet against CM’s family in connection with the Udupi case

July 28, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

High Ground Police arrested a BJP worker identified as H. S. Shakunthala on Friday morning over a tweet allegedly derogatory of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family. She was produced before a city court which granted her bail, following which she was released, sources said.

A few days ago Shakunthala H. S. hailing from Tumakuru, tweeted quoting a tweet made from the official handle of Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) questioning Mr. Siddaramaiah. “According to Congress videographing girl students inside a college washroom is a mere childsplay. Will the Chief Minister call it childsplay, if his daughter-in-law or wife were victims of the same.” The BJP worker had tagged Mr. Siddaramaiah as well.

The BJP has been cornering the ruling Congress over alleged filming inside a toilet in a college giving it a communal spin, while the police and state government ruled out communal angle. BJP workers took to the streets in Udupi protesting against the state government alleging a cover-up and workers were detained by the police on Friday.

BJP Karnataka came down heavily on the state government for what they called “repressive measures”. “For openly questioning your government’s cover-up of the case, you are lodging false cases and arresting our party workers. But Udupi society has woken up to the horror and is questioning your government. Will you arrest all of them?,” it asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, a Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Udupi on Friday granted anticipatory bail to three women students of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences at Kadekar, who are accused of recording a voyeuristic video of their college-mate in the washroom. Members of the college management also secured anticipatory bail.

The Malpe Police had on July 25 registered an FIR against three students studying second year of a diploma in optometry at the College and the College management under Sections 509 (acts intended to outrage modesty of woman), 204 (destruction of evidence), 175 (omission to produce document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 (E) (capturing, publishing or transmitting the image of private area of any person) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.