BJP women’s wing to take out Naari Shakti yatra on women’s day across Karnataka

March 05, 2024 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - Bengaluru

To mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the BJP Mahila Morcha has decided to take out a Naari Shakti Yatra in all the 224 Assembly constituencies of the State.

As part of the yatra, women members of the party would take out bike, scooter and bicycle processions, according to morcha president C. Manjula. She said the morcha had taken up three-day programmes starting from Monday itself to mark he International Women’s Day throughout the country. This included a programme involving women’s self-help groups. Morcha would also make arrangements to screen the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who would be addressing the morcha’s convention in West Bengal on March 6 to protest against attacks against women, she said.

