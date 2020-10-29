BJP wins top posts in Yadgir CMC

YADGIR

29 October 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the top posts in the Yadgir City Municipal Council in the elections held on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division Shankargowda Somanal declared the results.

Vilas Patil and Prabhavathi M. Kalal of the party have been elected as president and vice-president, respectively, of the council. These posts are reserved for general and general woman categories.

The Congress fielded Mansoor Ahmed Afghani and Nirmala Jagannath for the two posts, respectively.

Of the total 31 members of the House, 30 were present for the elections. One member from the Janata Dal(S) has died.

The BJP has 16 members followed by the Congress with 11, the Janata Dal(S) two and one Independent.

Both candidates of the BJP secured a total of 21 votes each, including the votes of MP Raja Amareshwar Naik and MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal who voted for their party candidates. Surprisingly, two members from the Janata Dal(S) and the Independent candidate also supported the BJP. The Congress candidates secured 11 votes each to suffer a defeat at the hands of the BJP.

“The members present in the elections supported and chose the council president and vice-president candidates by a show of hands,” Mr. Somanal said.

Mr. Naik and Mr. Mudnal said that the newly elected president and vice-president of the council will take up development works with the support of all members.

The State government will support the newly elected body in taking up new projects for improving infrastructure in Yadgir, they added.