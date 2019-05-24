BJP wins Chitradurga, Davangere

Chitradurga, known for ensuring the victory of candidates from other districts in both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections for decades, has done it again with A. Narayanswamy of the BJP winning in the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Narayanswamy hails from Bengaluru Urban district.

Mr. Narayanswamy secured a total of 6,26,015 votes while the Congress candidate B.N. Chandrappa secured 5,45,948 votes.

The BJP secured 1,815 postal votes and the Congress 789.

There was a delay in announcing the results as the counting of votes of Sira and Pavagad Assembly segments was delayed owing to technical reasons.

Davangere

In Davangere, the BJP’s G.M. Siddeshwar defeated the Congress’ H.B. Manjappa by 1,69,702 votes.

Mr. Siddeshwar got 6,52,996 votes, including 1,643 postal, and Mr. Manjappa got 4,83,294, including 611 postal votes.