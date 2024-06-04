ADVERTISEMENT

BJP wins all but one seat in Kittur Karnataka

Published - June 04, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI/ BELAGAVI

The saffron party has almost repeated its performance this time also as it did in the region in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Girish Pattanashetti

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar flashes the victory sign after winning in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had won all the seven seats in the Kittur Karnataka (earlier Bombay Karnataka) region in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, almost repeated its performance this time also, except for the debacle in Chikkodi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two former Chief Ministers, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, tasted victory in Belagavi and Haveri, respectively, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi created history by winning the Dharwad seat for the fifth time in a row. Earlier, two candidates won the seat four times in a row.

Race for Ministership

However, Mr. Joshi’s victory margin almost halved this time, with political greenhorn Vinod Asuti from the Congress securing more votes than those secured by the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni in the 2019 polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shows the victory sign as he leads during counting of votes in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has won from Haveri constituency. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power at the Centre, Mr. Joshi will be once again eyeing for a Cabinet berth, while the two former Chief Ministers [Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai] will also be in the race for Ministership in the Narendra Modi government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Three Ministers in the Congress government in the State fielded their children in the Kittur Karnataka region and only one among them has tasted success.

Priyanka Jarkiholi is the lone Congress nominee to have won in the Kittur Karnataka region as she defeated incumbent MP Annasaheb Jolle in Chikkodi constituency. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

While Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi won from Chikkodi, Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of the lone woman in the State Cabinet Laxmi Hebbalkar, and Samyukta Patil, daughter of Minister Shivanand Patil, failed in their maiden attempts to enter the Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who initially faced dissidence from local party workers, managed to take them into confidence to foil Mrunal Hebbalkar’s maiden attempt in Belagavi.

In Bagalkot, incumbent MP Parvatgouda C. Gaddigoudar defeated Samyukta Patil to enter the Lok Sabha for the fifth time in a row. The failure to placate Veena Kashappanavar, wife of MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, seems to have affected the prospects of Samyukta Patil.

Similarly, the former MLA from Congress Anjali Nimbalkar too did not succeed in her maiden attempt to enter the Lok Sabha. She lost against the former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri by a huge margin.

Lone win for Congress

Congress nominee and daughter of Satish Jarkiholi Priyanka Jarkiholi is the sole party candidate to register a victory in the Kittur Karnataka region. She won from Chikkodi, defeating incumbent MP Annasaheb Jolle.

Incumbent MP Ramesh Jigajinagi registered his seventh victory in the Lok Sabha elections by defeating Hanumanth (Raju) Alagur in Vijayapura. Interestingly, he has won contesting from four parties and in two constituencies. He has won three times each from Chikkodi and in Vijayapura. Mr. Jigajinagi managed to get party ticket amid speculation over him being dropped from the list.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US