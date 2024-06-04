BJP wins all but one seat in Kittur Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had won all the seven seats in the Kittur Karnataka (earlier Bombay Karnataka) region in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, almost repeated its performance this time also, except for the debacle in Chikkodi.

Two former Chief Ministers, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, tasted victory in Belagavi and Haveri, respectively, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi created history by winning the Dharwad seat for the fifth time in a row. Earlier, two candidates won the seat four times in a row.

Race for Ministership

However, Mr. Joshi’s victory margin almost halved this time, with political greenhorn Vinod Asuti from the Congress securing more votes than those secured by the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni in the 2019 polls.

With National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power at the Centre, Mr. Joshi will be once again eyeing for a Cabinet berth, while the two former Chief Ministers [Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai] will also be in the race for Ministership in the Narendra Modi government.

Three Ministers in the Congress government in the State fielded their children in the Kittur Karnataka region and only one among them has tasted success.

While Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi won from Chikkodi, Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of the lone woman in the State Cabinet Laxmi Hebbalkar, and Samyukta Patil, daughter of Minister Shivanand Patil, failed in their maiden attempts to enter the Lok Sabha.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who initially faced dissidence from local party workers, managed to take them into confidence to foil Mrunal Hebbalkar’s maiden attempt in Belagavi.

In Bagalkot, incumbent MP Parvatgouda C. Gaddigoudar defeated Samyukta Patil to enter the Lok Sabha for the fifth time in a row. The failure to placate Veena Kashappanavar, wife of MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, seems to have affected the prospects of Samyukta Patil.

Similarly, the former MLA from Congress Anjali Nimbalkar too did not succeed in her maiden attempt to enter the Lok Sabha. She lost against the former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri by a huge margin.

Lone win for Congress

Congress nominee and daughter of Satish Jarkiholi Priyanka Jarkiholi is the sole party candidate to register a victory in the Kittur Karnataka region. She won from Chikkodi, defeating incumbent MP Annasaheb Jolle.

Incumbent MP Ramesh Jigajinagi registered his seventh victory in the Lok Sabha elections by defeating Hanumanth (Raju) Alagur in Vijayapura. Interestingly, he has won contesting from four parties and in two constituencies. He has won three times each from Chikkodi and in Vijayapura. Mr. Jigajinagi managed to get party ticket amid speculation over him being dropped from the list.

