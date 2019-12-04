BJP will win not less than 8 seats: KS Eshwarappa

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj said on Wednesday that the people would vote for the stability of the State government in the Karnataka byelections.

Speaking to press persons in Shivamogga, he said that as political stability was needed for the smooth functioning of the administration machinery, the people want the BJP government to complete its full term of remaining 3.5 years.

Expressing confidence that BJP would win not less than eight of the total 15 Assembly seats, he said, “In the remaining seven seats there is tough competition and the result may go in any way.”

Regarding the possibility of re-alliance between Janata Dal(Secular) and Congress, he said some leaders of Congress and JD(S) are day-dreaming of forming the government again and it will not be fulfilled.

He said that the serious differences between the leaders of Congress and JD(S) that paved way for the collapse of the coalition government still prevails. “Moreover, even within the Congress, there is a factional feud between the followers of Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and Mallikarjuna Kharge, former union minister. Also, the question of re-alliance doesn’t arise at all as the BJP would get required numbers in the byelection to continue its rule,” he said.

Replying to a query on the statement by Dinesh Gundu Rao, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee that BJP was planning to launch second phase of ‘Operation Lotus’ by luring MLAs to its fold, he said that Mr. Rao who is not having confidence on his party MLAs was levelling false charges against BJP.