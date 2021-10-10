‘BJP will win Hangal, Sindgi bypolls’

Minister for Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Sriramulu has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the byelections in the both Hangal and Sindgi Assembly segments.

While talking with reporters in Yadgir on Saturday, Mr. Sriramulu expressed confidence and said that party candidates would surely register victory in the both places. He said the results would have an impact on the Assembly elections in the State.

When asked about the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s remarks on the RSS, Minister said, “I don’t know why Mr. Kumaraswamy made such a statement while the former Prime Minister and his father H.D. Deve Gowda had appreciated the RSS for its service to society and country.” He [Mr. Kumaraswamy] is known to make such baseless statements,” he added.

The Minister said there was no question of going back from the promise made to the Scheduled Tribes to provide them with 7.5% reservation. “I will meet the Chief Minister to discuss the issue. As there are technical issues involved in providing reservation, a decision will be taken and once the committee headed by justice Subhash Adi submits its report,” he said.

“I have been appointed as chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee which will supervise and review the development works being taken up under the special status accorded under 371(J) of the Constitution to the Kalyana Karnataka region. Hence, I will visit all the seven districts in the region to review the progress of the development works,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

When asked about lack bus facilities, the Transport Minister said as many as 11 villages in the district had no bus facilities, as per the information provided by officials, because of various reasons, including bad roads. “I will discuss the issue with officials and ensure transport arrangements,” he said.

MLA Venkatreddy Mudal was among those present.