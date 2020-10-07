BJP will win byelections in two Assembly seats: Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has expressed the confidence of the BJP winning the byelections going to be held in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituencies in the State.

He was talking to reporters in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that the BJP will not worry about candidates contesting from the Congress and other parties. “It is in no way a concern to us (about candidates from other parties). We will surely win the byelections,” he said and added that people of Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency will decide about the decision of the Congress giving ticket to Kusuma.

Asked about penalties being imposed on people for not wearing face masks, the Minister said that it was not a question of imposing fine but it is a question of life. “If one is infected, many will be infected. Therefore, the government is imposing fine to create awareness among people about the importance of wearing masks,” he added.

Talking about the Congress, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the people have lost faith in the Congress in the State. Therefore, that part lost 25 seats in the last Parliamentary elections and it will face defeat even in the coming byelections, he said.

He said that Muniratna will get BJP ticket for contesting in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. The BJP formed the government in the State after he resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP, he added.