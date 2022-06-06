‘BJP will win all three seats’

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa hinted that the BJP faced some challenges in one of the three Legislative Council seats going to the polls in North Karnataka.

The BJP will win all the three seats in this region. And, Hanumant Nirani and Basavaraj Horatti will win with large margins, while Arun Shahapur’s lead may be reduced slightly, he said in Belagavi on Monday. He is scheduled to address party meetings in Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Chikkodi on Tuesday.

To a query, he clarified that he did not mean that Mr. Shahapur is finding it tough. “I only said that while Hanumant Nirani will win by a lead of 50,000 votes, Mr. Shahapur may not get that kind of lead,’’ he said.