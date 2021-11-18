BJP will win all seats: KSE

Hassan

18 November 2021 18:58 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa exuded confidence that the BJP would win all MLC seats going for the polls next month and the party would come back to power in the next Assembly with 150 seats.

He spoke to presspersons before taking part in the Jan Swaraj convention organised by the party in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.

The achievements of the State and Central Governments would work in favour of the party in the coming elections, the Minister said. The party would face the elections under collective leadership. Referring to recent allegations by the Congress, he said the Opposition party had been uncomfortable with the popularity and achievements of the BJP.

Advertising

Advertising

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the farmers who suffered a loss due to heavy rains would get relief soon from the State Government. . “We will take clearance from the Election Commission, as the model code of conduct in the wake of council elections is in effect, and release the amount”, he said.

Former Union Minister D.V.Sadananda Gowda said growers of areca and coffee suffered a huge loss due to heavy rains. A delegation of MPs would meet the Union Minister of Commerce seeking relief for the growers. “The parliament session will begin on November 29. During the session, under the leadership of Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Lok Sabha members would meet the Commerce Minister”, he said.

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said BJP candidate M.K.Pranesh would win the MLC seat in Chikkamagaluru. Among the 2,431 voters, the BJP has the support of more than 1,500, she said.

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekhar, Political Secretary to CM D.N.Jeevaraj, MLAs Belli Prakash and D.S.Suresh, were present at the press conference.