BJP will win all 28 seats in Karnataka to ensure one more term for Modi, says Vijayendra

November 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has said he will work towards winning all 28 seats in the State to ensure Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third term, with the guidance of all senior leaders of the party and the support of the workers.

He addressed the party workers in a meeting organised by the party’s Shivamogga district unit to felicitate him on being appointed the party’s State president. Mr. Vijayendra said that soon after he was appointed to the post, he took the blessings of the party’s senior leaders and decided to visit the residences of the party’s booth committees. “Our only goal is to win all 28 seats in the State. I have resolved not to sit at home until the mission is accomplished,” he said.

The Congress government had earned a bad name within a short period of coming to power. The corruption had reached its heights. “They alleged that the BJP was taking 40% of the development work in the form of bribes. People believed their allegation. However, now the party in power is engaged in looting public money. They are taking 80% of the money. The people have lost confidence in the government,” he said.

Commenting on the socio-economic survey, Vijayendra said the BJP was not against the ‘caste census’, but he wanted to know why Siddaramaiah did not take a firm stand on the issue when the report was ready to be submitted during his previous tenure. “We are not ready to accept an unscientific and incomplete report prepared by a few people sitting in AC chambers,” he said.

Former Chief MInister B.S. Yediyurappa said the party’s workers were all in good spirits after the BJP high command chose Vijayendra as the party’s State president. “If the elections were held today for the State Assembly, the BJP would easily win 130 to 135 seats. The Congress government has lost the confidence of the public due to rampant corruption. The BJP legislators will raise the issue in the Belagavi session, he said.

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa said he was happy that Vijayendra chose to visit the houses of party workers. “Whenever a new State president is appointed, he normally visits Delhi to take the blessings of senior party leaders. But Vijayendra chose to visit the local party workers’ residence,” he said.

Further, criticising Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan for his controversial statement, Eshwarappa said that the BJP under the leadership of Vijayendra would defeat such ‘deshdrohi Muslims’, under the leadership of Vijayendra. He also added that Vijayendra should not be restricted to a caste or community; he should grow as the Hindu leader of the nation.

Former ministers Araga Jnanendra, Hartal Halappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA S.N. Channabasappa, former MLA K.B. Ashok Naik, and others were present at the meeting.