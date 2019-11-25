BJP will win all 15 seats in Karnataka bypolls: Yediyurappa

Responding to the remarks of Congress and Janata Dal (S) leaders on the probability of the State government falling after the byelections, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday asserted that his party would win all 15 seats and his government would get a clear majority and complete its term without any hurdles.

“The Opposition parties are daydreaming of the fall of my government after the byelections. Considering the overwhelming response that our candidates are getting from the voters, I would say that our party will win all 15 seats. Now, our aim is not just winning, it is winning with impressive margins. My government will become more stable after the byelections. We will not need any party’s help afterwards,” Mr. Yediyurappa said at an election rally in Kamalapur.

Commending Anand Singh, the BJP candidate from Vijayanagar constituency, for taking the lead in resigning from the Assembly, Mr. Yeddiyurappa credited him for setting things in motion for the formation of a BJP government in the State.

“I had not even dreamt of forming a government. It was Anand Singh who did it. He took the lead by resigning from the Assembly and inspired others to follow him. He paved the way for the formation of the BJP government in the State,” the Chief Minister said.

In a clear attempt to woo voters, he promised to release more funds for various development projects in the constituency and a ministerial berth for Mr. Singh.

“Our government has already released ₹242 crore for the Papinayakanahalli lift irrigation project. We will provide ₹420 crore for the development of various irrigation canals. After the election, Anand Singh will become a Minister in my Cabinet. Just give me a list of works to be implemented in the constituency, and I will provide enough funds for them. I will develop the tourist spots in the constituency and make Hosapete an important tourist destination,” he said.

Exuding confidence of Mr. Singh’s victory, Mr. Yediyurappa asked the party leaders sitting on the dais to go to other constituencies facing byelections and work for the BJP’s candidates. “It appears that Anand Singh has already won the election. Party leaders need not campaign for him here. Let Kartikeya Ghorpade and Halappa Achar be here. The rest of the party leaders such as Govinda Karjol and Rajugouda should go to other constituencies to campaign,” he said.

Criticising the previous Congress- JD(S) coalition government, Mr. Singh said that the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders did not respond to the people’s problems as they were busy trying to save the government.

Parliamentarians Y. Devendrappa and Karadi Sanganna, legislators G. Somashekhar Reddy, N.Y. Gopalakrishna, M.N. Somalingappa, Paranna Munavalli, N. Ravikumar, BJP district president Channabasanagouda Patil and other leaders were present.