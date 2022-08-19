BJP will struggle to cross 50 seats in Karnataka: M.B. Patil

KPCC campaign committee chairman M.B. Patil addressing press persons in Kalaburagi city on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Taking on the BJP-led government in Karnataka over alleged corruption, Chairman of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) campaign committee and former minister M.B. Patil said that the people of Karnataka has decided to uproot the BJP and the party would struggle to cross 50 seats in the coming Assembly polls.

Addressing press persons before launching his first leg of the 22-day campaign in Kalaburagi on Friday. Mr. Patil said that the corruption in the State as well as in the Centre was at an all-time high.

Despite multiple complaints made by Karnataka State Contractors Association’s to the Prime Minister’s office alleging that ministers and MLAs were demanding 40% of the project cost as commission, the Centre had not ordered any probe against the BJP leaders in the State, Mr. Patil said.

BSY being used

Mr. Patil accused the BJP high command of using former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for the party’s ulterior motives. By appointing the veteran leader to its Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, the BJP was making all efforts to appease lingayats, considered a traditional vote base of the BJP.

The BJP high command, which had ill treated Mr. Yediyurappa and forced him to resign from CM post a year ago, was now showing special love towards the leader. “If the BJP has got real respect towards Mr. Yeddyurappa, the party high command should announce Mr. Yediyurappa as Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls,” he said.

In 2014, the Modi-led BJP government came to power on the basis of false promises. They failedto generate the promised two crore jobs every year. Unemployment was at its highest today owing to failed policies and BJP was least bothered about the skyrocketing prices of petroleum products and essential commodities., he siad.

“Modiji people don’t need acche din; they want back the bure din [bad days] that existed before 2014 during the Congress regime in which the development programmes did reach populations that had hitherto been largely marginalised. This election is going to be above caste politics, people have made up their mind to vote out BJP, he said.

Mr. Patil also accused the BJP and GST council of having levied charges on the construction of new crematoriums. “Now, even to bury your dead, you will be charged,” he alleged.

Former Ministers Priyank Kharge, Sharanprakash Patil, MLA Ajay Singh and Kaneez Fatima were present.