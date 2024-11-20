 />
BJP will soon abolish all Waqf-related bodies, says Yatnal

They are self-serving, anti-Constitutional bodies, according to the MLA

Published - November 20, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that this is a secular country and property cannot belong only to one community.

The BJP will soon abolish all Waqf-related bodies, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing a detailed plan to get rid of the Waqf tribunal, council and boards related to this. That is because they are all self-serving, anti-Constitutional bodies. There is a large conflict of interest as these bodies that are full of Muslims will sit in judgment over all issues related to Muslims. How can you expect justice from them? It is like going to a thief to seek justice,” he told reporters.

“I have written to the Prime Minister asking him to nationalise all Waqf property and distribute them among the poor. This is a secular country and property cannot belong only to one community. If Muslims have to live in this country, they have to follow uniform rules. They cannot have rules only for them. Mr. Modi is bringing in a law to outlaw all such bodies related to Waqf. Once that is passed, all those bodies will be dead. Even if they are not dead, we will administer an injection and see that they die,” he said.

Mr. Yatnal said that he will raise the issue of Waqf notices being issued to farmers during the winter session of the Assembly in Belagavi.

“I will fight against this issue till my last breath. It is not enough that the State government has announced that the notices will be withdrawn. They should ensure that the mutations done in the Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops to insert claims by the Waqf Board are revoked. I will take a delegation of farmers to the Joint Parliamentary Committee studying the Waqf (Amendment) Bill,” he said.

