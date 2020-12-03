BJP will seek justice for Vishwanath in the Supreme Court: Savadi

CM has ample powers to include anyone in his Cabinet: Minister

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said that Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has ample powers either to include anyone and remove a Minister from his Cabinet and senior leader A.H. Vishwanath should wait for some more time for a better future.

He was talking to reporters in Shahapur before attending a BJP Gram Swaraj programme.

Mr. Savadi said that Mr. Vishwanath has faced a setback after the interim order from the High Court of Karnataka which disqualified him from becoming a Minister. But, he should not lose hope in getting a Cabinet berth as the BJP will take up this issue in the Supreme Court seeking justice for him [Mr. Vishwanath].

When asked about key aspirant to a Cabinet berth C.P. Yogeshwar, Mr. Savadi said that everybody can intend to become a Minister as it is quite obvious for any politician. Thus, there is nothing wrong in him [Mr. Yogeshwar] being an aspirant. The party high command and the Chief Minister will finalise the names, he added.

Setting aside rumours that Ballari MLA Somashekhar Reddy is going to resign from the Assembly over the formation of the new Vijayanagar district being carved out from his district, Mr. Savadi said: “We have taken opinion from all MLAs, including Mr. Somshekhar Reddy, before forming the new district.” Thus, there is no chance of him becoming upset in the matter, he added.

About the inclusion of Vijayapura MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal in the Cabinet, Mr. Savadi said that “I am not aware of it and it is better to ask the Chief Minister.”

The Deputy Chief Minister asked pro-Kannada organisations not to hold protests against the formation of development corporations and said that the Maratha community has ancient history. Thus, the government decided to establish the corporation to extend benefits to it, he added.