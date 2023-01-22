BJP will return to power in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

January 22, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - KALABURAGI

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will come back to power in Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons at Kalaburagi airport, before leaving for Vijayapura, he said the BJP is in an upbeat mood in Karnataka and there is a wave in its favour, and added that Mr. Modi will visit the State twice to hold public meetings and campaign for the Assembly elections.

Reiterating that “no force can stop the BJP from coming to power in Karnataka”, Mr. Yediyurappa obliquely criticised Congress leaders for aspiring to become the Chief Ministerial candidate, and asked the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar to stop dreaming of becoming Chief Minister.

Reacting to Mr. Shivakumar’s statement that there is a lack of leadership in the BJP, Mr. Yeddyurappa asked him to list out their [the Congress’] contribution, and asserted that the people of Karnataka are lauding the good works of the BJP government.

“If the Congress leaders had done good works, why did they fail to retain to power,” Mr. Yediyurappa questioned, and asked Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah to praise the development works of the BJP government instead of opposing it blindly.