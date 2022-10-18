BJP will return to power in 2023, says Savadi

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader and MLC Lakshman Savadi addressed a party workers rally in Athani on Tuesday.

He asked them to work hard for the next few months to ensure that the party returned to power with a greater majority.

He assured them that the party will surely return to power in 2023. He urged the workers to take the responsibility of converting at least 25 persons each into BJP voters. He said that the Congress is organising rallies and padayatras only because it has no other issues to raise before the public.

Earlier, on Monday, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said that BJP will win between 150 seats and 160 seats in the next Assembly elections.