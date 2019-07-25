BJP will provide a stable government: Eshwarappa

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa claimed here on Wednesday that there was no dissidence within the party and the government to be formed by it will provide an able and a stable administration for the next four years.

Mr. Eshwarappa told mediapersons that the exercise to form the new government would be completed within a month and it (the new government) would accord priority to discuss farm loan waiver issue. He said, “This will be our commitment”. He refuted suggestions that there were differences of opinion and dissidence brewing within the party on leadership and reiterated that the BJP would provide a stable government.

Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa would hold discussions with the party high command and decide on the Cabinet, he added.