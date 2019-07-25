BJP will provide a stable government: Eshwarappa

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa claimed here on Wednesday that there was no dissidence within the party and the government to be formed by it will provide an able and a stable administration for the next four years.
Mr. Eshwarappa told mediapersons that the exercise to form the new government would be completed within a month and it (the new government) would accord priority to discuss farm loan waiver issue. He said, “This will be our commitment”. He refuted suggestions that there were differences of opinion and dissidence brewing within the party on leadership and reiterated that the BJP would provide a stable government.
Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa would hold discussions with the party high command and decide on the Cabinet, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor