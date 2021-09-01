‘BJP will protect State’s interests’

Mysuru

BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh on Wednesday said the BJP and the State government headed by Basavaraj Bommai will protect the interests of Karnataka.

When reporters sought his reaction to Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) direction to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu and the pending approval for Mekedatu project, Mr. Singh said the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s order on sharing of water between the riparian States will be honoured. But, the BJP and the State government are committed to protecting the interests of Karnataka and its farmers, he said.

Pointing out that the welfare of the farmers is the top priority for the BJP, he said the State government is committed to doubling farmers’ income.

Mr. Singh was speaking to reporters after visiting Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Wednesday.