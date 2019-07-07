BJP will not allow mid-term polls to happen in Karnataka, says Yeddyurappa

BJP state president and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa has said the BJP will not allow the State to go for mid-term polls. “We are watching all developments in the state politics. So far we have not intervened”, he told journalists at Navile village in Channaraypatna taluk on Sunday.

Mr. Yeddyurappa said his party would watch the developments and take appropriate step at the right time. “It is only 13 months since the last elections were held to the state assembly. People of the state are upset with the coalition government. There have been no development works in the state, except loot of public money. Ours is a national party. We will consult our senior leaders”, he said.

Answering a question, he said he had not contacted any of the MLAs who resigned. There was no plan to meet the Governor right now. “Let's see what the speaker would do”, he said.

Mr. Yeddyurappa visited Hemavathi canal that takes water from Hemavati reservoir to Tumkur district.