BJP will improve its strength by Lok Sabha polls, says Eshwarappa

May 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has said the party will review the poll results and discuss the measures necessary to improve the party’s strength for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr.Eshwarappa said the party had improved its vote share by 0.4% compared to the previous elections. “We have got 36.4% of votes, while in the last elections we received 36%. The increase in the vote share is due to the handwork of our party workers and the campaign by the party’s leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others”, he said.

Regarding the party’s loss, he said, the party’s leaders would convene a meeting and discuss the reasons for the loss and take appropriate measures to improve the party’s strength. “Our party has good strength in 36,000 booths. However, I don’t say we had a good presence across the State. We need to improve our strength in another 10,000 booths. We did not get the support that we expected in the Old Mysuru region. We will strengthen our base and win more seats in the Lok Sabha polls”, he said.

The former Minister said the BJP would play its role as a responsible Opposition party effectively. “We will be like watchdogs of democracy”, he said.

Referring to the party’s win in Shivamogga Assembly constituency, where his follower S.N. Channabasappa won, he thanked the people of the constituency, the party’s organisation, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Home Minister for their campaign.