GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will have no problem if new Chief Minister comes from North Karnataka, says Vijayendra

Haryana Assembly election results will influence poll outcome in Maharashtra, according to the State BJP president

Published - October 10, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra speaking at a press conference in Belagavi on Thursday.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra speaking at a press conference in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The BJP has no problem if the Congress chooses a leader from North Karnataka as the new Chief Minister, BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“Congress leaders have already decided to have a change of leadership. Some of them are staking their claim. Who the Congress chooses is its internal affair. If they choose a leader from North Karnataka, the BJP has no problem with it,” he said.

“The BJP victory in Haryana will have a positive impact on the results of the elections in Maharashtra and other States,” he said.

“The vigilant voters of Haryana have voted the BJP back to power. They have not been swayed by the false guarantees of the Congress. They have reposed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

“Though the BJP has not come to power in Jammu & Kashmir, it has emerged as a strong Opposition. The Congress that has built its politics on appeasement of minorities, has won only six seats there,” he said.

He said that all development work in Karnataka has come to a standstill as Mr. Siddaramaiah has squandered all the resources on guarantees and the Ministers are leading corrupt departments.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has not announced any new welfare or development project in the State. The Congress government has neglected North Karnataka. For most Ministers, Bengaluru is Karnataka. There are no development works in North Karnataka. It came to power by hoodwinking the voters. The returning of sites to MUDA by the Chief Minister’s wife means admission of guilt,” Mr. Vijayendra said. “I think Mr. Siddaramaiah may resign any moment now,” he added.

Published - October 10, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.