BJP will form govt. in next few days: BSY

Soon after the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Legislative Assembly scheduling the trust vote to be sought by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday, BJP party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa declared that the BJP would certainly form the government in the next four to five days.

“It will not be possible for the Chief Minister to win the trust vote as he does not have the support of the required number of MLAs. The BJP will definitely form the next government,” Mr. Yeddyurappa told reporters on Monday.

He spent Monday night in a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru city where his party MLAs are camping as they have been demanding that he must spend time with them. Mr. Yeddyurappa also held a meeting of party legislators in the resort and took stock of the political situation.

Though the BJP is confident of defeating trust vote, the party leaders are learnt to have decided against being complacent with respect to flock-keeping. They have reportedly intensified vigilance on their “vulnerable” MLAs besides trying to ensure that the rebel MLAs of ruling coalition, who are camping in Mumbai, do not fall in line with the diktat of their respective parties.

Whip issued

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a one-line whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present during the vote of confidence motion to be moved by the Chief Minister on Thursday and to vote against the motion.