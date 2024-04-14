ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will form government in Karnataka soon, says Ramesh Jarkiholi

April 14, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Belagavi

‘Different factions in the Congress are fighting among themselves and waiting to bring the Siddaramaiah government down’

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh Jarkiholi is the BJP Gokak MLA | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“The BJP will form the government in Karnataka soon,” party MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Belagavi district on Saturday.

“There is a lot of infighting in the Karnataka Congress. Ministers and legislators belong to different factions. They are all waiting to bring the Siddaramaiah government down. It will happen soon. And, when it happens, the BJP will form a new government,” he said at a party campaign meeting in Hindalga.

The Congress-Janata Dal(S) alliance government fell and the BJP formed a new government led by B.S. Yediyurappa after some legislators from various parties defected to the BJP in 2019. Mr. Jarkiholi was one of them who resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. He also claimed that he orchestrated the resignations then.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi will be developed as triple cities if the BJP comes to power. He also promised that an inter-State industrial corridor will be built in such a way that it will pass through North Karnataka districts.

He said that BJP leaders at the Centre and in the State will hold discussions with the Maharashtra government to ensure better irrigation facilities to Marathi speakers in the western part of Belagavi.

He also said that he has promised his brother and fellow BJP legislator Balachandra Jarkiholi that he will not interact with the media till June 7 and that he will keep his word.

