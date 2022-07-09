BJP will focus on Old Mysore Region and win 150 seats, says Kateel

Party is holding State-level office-bearers meeting in Hassan

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said his party was working out to win more than 150 seats in the next Assembly polls, by focusing on all regions, including Old Mysore.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Kateel said the party was taking steps to strengthen its base in Old Mysore districts. “We will win more seats in Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru districts in the coming elections,” he said.

The present situation was such that supporters of the Congress and JD(S) parties could favour the BJP, he claimed. “Many legislators and other elected representatives in other parties are willing to join the BJP. Those people willing to join the party accepting our ideology and Narendra Modi’s leadership are welcome,” he said.

Commenting on the 75th birthday of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah being celebrated in a big way next month, Mr. Kateel said Mr. Siddaramaiah was organising the event to prove his strength in the party. “The event has already left KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar disappointed. The party hig -command is trying hard to patch the gap between the two leaders,” he said.

Mr. Kateel was in Hassan to attend the party’s State office-bearers’ meeting. Hundreds of party leaders from across the State are attending the two-day meeting. Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, party’s Hassan district president H.K. Suresh, Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda, and organising general secretary Arun Kumar attended the inaugural ceremony of the meeting.