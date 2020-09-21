BJP will create awareness on farm Bills, says spokesperson

Ganesh Karnik, State spokesperson for the BJP, said on Monday that the party would create awareness among farmers on the three agriculture-related legislation piloted by the Union government, to counter the efforts by the Opposition parties to “mislead” farmers on their objectives.
Addressing presspersons, the former MLC said the party would get articles written on them by experts and hold press conferences in various districts to create awareness. If need be, handbills will be distributed at the doorsteps of farmers to enlighten them, he said.
Mr. Karnik said that the Opposition parties should conduct themselves responsibly by discussing the Bills on the floor of the House instead of “holding protests to mislead farmers”.
He also said the system of offering Minimum Support Price (MSP) on 22 kinds of farm produce under the Market Intervention Scheme and government procurement of crops would continue. The farm mandis and Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees will not be abolished, he added, saying that the three Bills were aimed at liberalising the farm sector.
