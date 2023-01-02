HamberMenu
BJP will return to power in 2023 Assembly elections, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Venkateswara temple of TTD at Vyalikaval to pray for the welfare of the people of Karnataka

January 02, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Ministers C. N. Ashwath Narayan and Munirathna during his visit to Lord Venkateswara temple at Vyalikaval on the occasion of ‘Vaikunta Ekadashi’, in Bengaluru on January 2, 2023.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP will come back to power based on governance and implementation of welfare programmes for the poor in Karnataka.

Talking to reporters after visiting a temple in Bengaluru on January 2, he said, “Today is the most sacred day in the Hindu religion and it has been the practice to have a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara. As it is not possible to go to Tirupati, I came to the Venkateswara temple of TTD at Vyalikaval to pray for the welfare of the people. There will be a blessing from Lord Venkateswara in the current year. Venkateswara means development and prosperity. Karnataka will witness unprecedented development in the new year.”

Action as per law on suicide of industrialist who blamed BJP MLA

Asked about Pradeep, an industrialist, committing suicide and holding Mahadevapura BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali responsible for the extreme action, the CM said FIR has been filed. “Law will take its course.”

On the health condition of the Siddeshwara seer, Mr. Bommai said the seer identified him but was unable to talk. “All his body parameters are functioning normally.” He recognised the voice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had called to enquire about his health.

“I am in getting health updates regularly. No need to panic. The seer has a special inner power with which he will overcome the ill-health and will remain with us for a long time,” Mr. Bommai said.

