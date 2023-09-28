ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will come to power again and bulldoze houses of law-breakers, says Yatnal

September 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“The BJP will come to power again (in the State). I will be in an important position then. We will use bulldozers to mow down the houses of those who break the law,” Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Haveri on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a Ganesha Mandal during the Ganeshotsav in the city.

He said that India got Independence due to the armed struggle of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other radical revolutionaries. Dr B.R. Ambedkar has written in his book that it was Netaji’s struggle that led to Independence and not Gandhiji’s non-violent Satyagraha, he added.

It was Netaji who led the Indian National Army (INA) and won significant victories against the British in 1940s, he said. INA had declared Netaji as Prime Minister. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi refers to Netaji as the first Prime Minister of India and not Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Yatnal said.

He said that Mr. Modi will come back to power in 2024. After his term is completed, Yogi Adityanath will become Prime Minister, he said.

