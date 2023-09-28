HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will come to power again and bulldoze houses of law-breakers, says Yatnal

September 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“The BJP will come to power again (in the State). I will be in an important position then. We will use bulldozers to mow down the houses of those who break the law,” Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Haveri on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a Ganesha Mandal during the Ganeshotsav in the city.

He said that India got Independence due to the armed struggle of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other radical revolutionaries. Dr B.R. Ambedkar has written in his book that it was Netaji’s struggle that led to Independence and not Gandhiji’s non-violent Satyagraha, he added.

It was Netaji who led the Indian National Army (INA) and won significant victories against the British in 1940s, he said. INA had declared Netaji as Prime Minister. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi refers to Netaji as the first Prime Minister of India and not Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Yatnal said.

He said that Mr. Modi will come back to power in 2024. After his term is completed, Yogi Adityanath will become Prime Minister, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.