‘BJP will bring back medical college to Chitradurga’

Praising Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nalin Kumar Kateel has hit out at the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Monday, Mr. Kateel said that Mr. Kumaraswamy had taken away the medical college which was sanctioned to Chitradurga. He said that the BJP will now bring the medical college back to Chitradurga.

He called upon the people of Chitradurga to elect six BJP MLAs from all the six Assembly constituencies of the district. He also called upon the people of the State to elect more than 150 BJP MLAs in the State in the next Assembly election.

Before speaking to reporters, he visited the Chitradurga District Government Hospital and took the doctors to task for not maintaining cleanliness in the hospital.

He also cleaned the premises of the government hospital at Chitradurga as part of the party’s Seva Sapthaha programme.