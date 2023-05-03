BJP will beat 38-year trend of ruling party not winning polls in Karnataka with development agenda, Modi’s charisma: Shobha Karandlaje

May 03, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka Election Management Committee convenor Shobha Karandlajesaid the party will beat the historical trend — of ruling parties not winning the elections in the last 38 years in the State — with its developmental agenda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma.

In an interview with The Hindu , Ms. Karandlaje, who is also Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, maintains people are “smart enough to understand” that Karnataka will see fast-paced development if there is a “double engine” government. Excerpts:

You have taken on poll management at a time when several senior party leaders have been denied tickets and the competition for leadership is narrowing down. Are you in the race for the Chief Minister’s post? Definitely not. It has been just two years since I became a Minister at the Centre. It’s a special experience to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am fortunate to get such an opportunity. I am very happy working at the Centre. Also, I love to travel. My department work too demands travelling and I have been travelling through the entire country. However, party seniors wanted me to take up this responsibility since I had worked earlier, in U.P., during elections. I will execute this responsibility and go back to the Centre.

Anti-incumbency is a big poll issue in Karnataka and none of the ruling parties have won the elections in the last 38 years. How does the party plan to beat this? The development agenda will change the trend this time. The people of the State are aspiring for development and are smart enough to understand that development works in the State can get fast-paced if there is a double-engine government. ALSO READ |Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 | BJP promises to implement uniform civil code and NRC in manifesto They are eagerly awaiting the completion of several pending projects, including the Jaljivan Mission, metro rail, highway works, and housing schemes. They have already experienced a phase when development was hindered due to confrontational attitude when Congress leader Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister... Another factor that will help beat this trend is Modi’s charisma as there is a huge support for him in the State.

The BJP has changed the candidates in 19 constituencies represented by sitting MLAs. What is the rationale behind it? Mainly, the BJP has been focussing on infusing young blood ever since Narendra Modi took over. Seniors will be given important responsibilities so that they can guide youngsters.

But denying tickets to seniors has also paved the way for a rebellion with some quitting the party and joining your opponents. Will this turn out to be a major challenge? Such a trend is natural as there is no end to aspirations in politics. But the party leadership has decided to try out the new initiative. We are trying to convince disappointed ticket aspirants to work for the party. The big names among rebels are the ones who have enjoyed all top posts like CM and Deputy CM in the BJP. Will the Congress be able to give the posts of CM and Deputy CM to rebels who have quit the BJP? I am confident that our youngsters will win against rebels.

The Opposition Congress has accused the BJP of ignoring and insulting senior Lingayat leaders after using their services to come to power. What is your take on this? It is the Congress that insulted and dumped its Lingayat leaders after using them. The Congress has never appointed a Lingayat leader as CM after unceremoniously removing Veerendra Patil from the post of CM. ALSO READ | In Karnataka, BJP has to go beyond just Lingayat base Though the BJP has been in power for a smaller duration, we have provided the chief ministerial post to three Lingayat leaders — B. S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai. We do not indulge in caste-based politics, but we identify and respect prominent leaders in communities.

In the 2022 U.P. Assembly elections, you were part of an important team of Ministers that worked for the party. Are you emulating any of the U.P. poll experiments in Karnataka? Like in U.P., we have got prominent Central leaders who have an influence here, to campaign. Similarly, we have got several prominent leaders from other States, including to share their poll experiences with our party workers and functionaries. Like in U.P., we are focusing on booth committees and page pramukhs. Another prominent feature of the U.P. polls was the effort to woo beneficiaries of Central and State schemes. The party was able to reach out to even Muslim women through this. Beneficiaries of schemes are our campaigners.