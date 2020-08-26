BJP welcomes Annamalai, asks all ‘patriots’ to join party

BENGALURU

26 August 2020 02:06 IST

The State BJP has welcomed former Karnataka cadre IPS officer Annamalai, who joined the party in New Delhi on Tuesday, and appealed to all with ‘patriotic fervour’ to join too.

BJP leader and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K. S. Eshwarappa said that ‘patriots’ should join the BJP in the interest of the country’s development. He said the BJP was a party with over 12 crore members while the Congress had become ‘a broken mirror’.

Meanwhile, BJP State spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said it was natural that Mr. Annnamalai had joined the BJP and the party was “a natural habitat for a humane officer like him” and one with “a nationalist mind-set.”

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar took to Twitter to welcome Mr. Annamalai.