ADVERTISEMENT

BJP warns of State-wide stir if ‘diverted’ Dalit welfare funds are not restored

August 05, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others stage a protest against the State government at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday warned the Congress government of launching a State-wide stir by the party if it did not restore the funds allegedly diverted from the SCSP/TSP for guarantee schemes. 

Addressing a protest meeting of BJP at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the alleged diversion of funds meant for Dalit welfare to the implementation of guarantee schemes, Mr. Bommai alleged that the Congress government had deceived Dalits by taking away the funds. “When the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had visited Dalit settlements before the polls to issue guarantee cards, they should have told them about their plans to divert the funds,” he remarked. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US