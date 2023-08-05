HamberMenu
BJP warns of State-wide stir if ‘diverted’ Dalit welfare funds are not restored

August 05, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others stage a protest against the State government at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others stage a protest against the State government at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday warned the Congress government of launching a State-wide stir by the party if it did not restore the funds allegedly diverted from the SCSP/TSP for guarantee schemes. 

Addressing a protest meeting of BJP at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the alleged diversion of funds meant for Dalit welfare to the implementation of guarantee schemes, Mr. Bommai alleged that the Congress government had deceived Dalits by taking away the funds. “When the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had visited Dalit settlements before the polls to issue guarantee cards, they should have told them about their plans to divert the funds,” he remarked. 

