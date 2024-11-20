 />
BJP warns of locking up govt. offices if BPL cards are not restored; DKS says eligible families will not be affected

Published - November 20, 2024 11:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok has warned the Congress government of locking up government offices to register a protest if poor families, whose BPL cards have allegedly been cancelled, did not get them back immediately.

Mr. Ashok, who visited some such families in Bengaluru, along with other leaders from the party, also cautioned the government against any further move to withdraw BPL cards from poor families.

He alleged that the government had taken up the exercise to withdraw BPL cards citing ineligibility only to raise resources to the tune of ₹20,000 crore to “satisfy the Congress MLAs”, who, he said, were angry over lack of funds for the development of their constituencies.

Meanwhile, responding to the BJP’s allegations, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the government would re-issue BPL cards to eligible families if they had been cancelled wrongly.

He said, “The Centre has prescribed certain parameters for being declared as a BPL family and our government is taking action on that basis alone. If the BPL cards of some eligible families have been cancelled by mistake, new BPL cards will be issued to them. There have been some discrepancies at some places and we will fix them. A review is being done to weed out ineligible people.”

He said the list of families whose BPL cards have been cancelled was being sent to MLAs concerned and they will be taking stock of it. “The Guarantees’ Implementation Committee will be given the responsibility of visiting the homes and rectifying any mistakes in the process of cancellation of BPL cards,” he said.

