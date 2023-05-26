BJP warns Congress govt. will collapse if it bans RSS and Bajrang Dal

May 26, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

Taking exception to the Congress leaders talking about the possibility of banning RSS and Bajrang Dal, the Opposition BJP has warned that the Congress government will not survive “even for three months” if they went ahead with it.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday, BJP senior leader R. Ashok challenged the Congress dispensation to ban the right-wing organisations if it had courage. “I just want to tell those in the Congress government that your ministerial cars with beacon lights will have to be returned in such an eventuality as your government will collapse within three months.”

Responding to a question, Minister Priyank Kharge, earlier this week, had said that any organisation, including RSS and Bajrang Dal, would be banned “if they caused disturbance to peace.”

PM too from RSS

Responding to this, Mr. Ashok described RSS and Bajrang Dal as “voice of Hindus.” “They stand by Hindus when their feelings are hurt,” he claimed. The President of the country, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister are from RSS, he said.

He further alleged that the Congress was raising such an issue “to appease PFI, SDPI and Amnesty India International.”

Diverting attention

Mr. Ashok maintained that the Congress was raising these issues to divert public attention from its “failure to effectively implement its poll guarantees.”

Though the Congress had said that it would implement all its poll guarantees within 24 hours of coming to power, the guarantees are yet to reach people even 240 hours after formation of the government, he alleged.

He took exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar now trying to introduce conditions for implementation of all the guarantees.

“The Congress leaders have forgotten about their commitment to guarantees. They are fighting for guarantee of portfolios rather than people’s guarantees,” he remarked.

On the lines of the JD (S), Mr. Ashok too called upon people not to pay electricity bills up to consumption of 200 units and appealed to women not to take tickets while travelling in KSRTC’s ordinary buses to bring pressure on the government which had announced free power up to 200 units and free travel to women in KSRTC buses.