BJP wants to get rebel MLAs disqualified: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday alleged that the BJP, by indulging in horse-trading, was actually conspiring to get the rebel MLAs disqualified.

“If the rebels MLAs are disqualified they (BJP members) can happily form the government and become Ministers without bothering about accommodating the rebels,” he told presspersons.

“We are worried about their future as they have been in our party for so many years and we have worked together all along. The BJP is using the rebels for their gains. They will be neither here nor there,” he said.

“Although the BJP has been saying it has no hand in the defections, why did R. Ashok go with M.T.B. Nagaraj to Mumbai? This is enough to prove a point that may also lead to disqualification of Mr. Nagaraj,” he said.

Pointing out that BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s personal assistant has been escorting the rebel MLAs, he said: “Why did the BJP members take them to Raj Bhavan to submit resignations? The BJP is using the rebel MLAs as sacrificial goats.”

He also alleged that the BJP intended to make the rebels as “political slaves” so that they stand begging for party tickets in front of the party office. “They will surely create this situation for the rebels. We do not have the intention of getting them disqualified because they are our people. It is the BJP that is conspiring and I request the rebels to understand that they are getting trapped and be cautious.”