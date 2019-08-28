BJP wants stringent law against cattle slaughter

The cow protection cell of the BJP State unit has sought a more stringent law against slaughter of cattle in the State at the earliest.

The cell has presented to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa a draft model of Bill on prevention of cow slaughter.

The cell’s office-bearers were accompanied by MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath, Sunil Kumar, Umanath Kotian, and Raghupathi Bhat, and BJP Mahila Morcha State president Bharathi Shetty, all leaders from coastal Karnataka, when they met the Chief Minister. This move comes a day after Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP from coastal Karnataka, took over as the State president of the party.

The earlier BJP government under the leadership of Mr. Yediyurappa had attempted to bring a stringent anti-cattle slaughter law. It sought to replace the 1964 Act with a new, more stringent one in 2010. Though the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2010 was passed in both Houses of the legislature, the then Governor H.R. Bhardwaj did not give his assent to it. Later, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government withdrew the controversial Bill and the old legislation prevailed.

“The BJP, in its manifesto for 2018 Assembly polls, promised to bring in a stringent law to ban cow slaughter in the State, which needs to be done at the earliest,” the letter that the cell has written to the Chief Minister said. They also claimed the Chief Minister had assured them speedy action.