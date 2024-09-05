GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP wants PSI recruitment exam put off as date clashes with KAS main exam

Published - September 05, 2024 07:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to the scheduling of the KAS main exam and the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam on the same day, the BJP has accused the Congress government of trying to “play with the future of aspiring youth” and demanded that the PSI recruitment exam be rescheduled.

In a social media post, the BJP pointed out that the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) had long ago scheduled the KAS main exam on September 22. However, despite knowing this, the State government on July 31 announced that the PSI recruitment exam would be held on September 22, the BJP said and pointed out that even the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam was being held on the same day.

This would inconvenience the aspiring youth as they would be wanting to write all these examinations, especially the KAS and PSI exams, the BJP said.

Pointing out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his reply to BJP member Sashil Namoshi in the Legislative Council had said that the government would put off the PSI recruitment exam if the dates clashed with any other major exam, the BJP said the government had, however, gone ahead with the schedule.

