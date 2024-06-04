BJP victory celebrations tempered by slide in numbers

Despite the BJP winning the Mysuru parliamentary constituency for the third consecutive time, the sweetness of victory was tempered by the losses suffered elsewhere in the country and the resultant slide in seat share.

Senior party functionaries said the victory of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was heartwarming and the workers did celebrate it by distributing sweets and greeting each other. But the boisterous celebrations that is associated with the party’s massive victory in 2019 was missing, they added.

A section of the functionaries attributed the lack of enthusiasm to the disappointment in failing to perform well in Uttar Pradesh. “The loss of Faizabad seat despite the consecration of Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya was difficult to comprehend,” said the party functionaries.

The lack of drive is something that had crept in even in the run-up to the elections when the party rank and file was not as enthusiastic as in 2019. “There was a period when party workers were given prominence and we had the concept of Panna Pramukhs and every BJP Karyakartha was egged on to spread the development works rendered by the party. But of late, the focus is only on a couple of leaders and hence the rank and file is demoralized despite the NDA winning a simple majority,” according to the functionaries.