BJP using Yediyurappa for its survival: M.B. Patil

‘Lingayat community understands the ruling party’s political game’

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 18, 2022 22:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

M.B. Patil

ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC campaign committee chairman M.B. Patil on Thursday accused the BJP of using veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa for its “survival” by appointing him to its highest decision-making body, eight months ahead of the State Assembly elections.

He dared the BJP to declare Mr. Yediyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate to face the elections. The BJP on Wednesday appointed Mr. Yediyurappa to its Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee.

Mr. Patil told reporters here that Mr. Yediyurappa was forced to step down as Chief Minister citing that he had crossed the age of 75. “If the BJP has so much love and respect for Mr. Yediyurappa, why did you make him step down as the Chief Minister?” Mr. Patil asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He ruled out the contention that the Lingayat strong man’s induction into the BJP’s top decision-making body affected Congress’ prospects to attract the dominant community votes in the 2023 elections.

The Congress leader claimed that the community understands the ruling party’s political game of utilising Mr. Yediyurappa’s services, only for the sake of elections. Mr. Patil, who also hails from the same community, said, “What I feel is, this special love for Mr. Yediyurappa from the BJP is an attempt to give oxygen to the party for its existence in the State.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In response to a question, Mr. Patil said, “No doubt that Mr. Yediyurappa is a big leader from the community, but Lingayats are aware of the truth behind his induction.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
state politics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app