BJP using Yediyurappa for its survival: M.B. Patil

M.B. Patil

KPCC campaign committee chairman M.B. Patil on Thursday accused the BJP of using veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa for its “survival” by appointing him to its highest decision-making body, eight months ahead of the State Assembly elections.

He dared the BJP to declare Mr. Yediyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate to face the elections. The BJP on Wednesday appointed Mr. Yediyurappa to its Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee.

Mr. Patil told reporters here that Mr. Yediyurappa was forced to step down as Chief Minister citing that he had crossed the age of 75. “If the BJP has so much love and respect for Mr. Yediyurappa, why did you make him step down as the Chief Minister?” Mr. Patil asked.

He ruled out the contention that the Lingayat strong man’s induction into the BJP’s top decision-making body affected Congress’ prospects to attract the dominant community votes in the 2023 elections.

The Congress leader claimed that the community understands the ruling party’s political game of utilising Mr. Yediyurappa’s services, only for the sake of elections. Mr. Patil, who also hails from the same community, said, “What I feel is, this special love for Mr. Yediyurappa from the BJP is an attempt to give oxygen to the party for its existence in the State.”

In response to a question, Mr. Patil said, “No doubt that Mr. Yediyurappa is a big leader from the community, but Lingayats are aware of the truth behind his induction.”