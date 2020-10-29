‘BJP using wrong methods to win co-operative society polls’

M.Y. Patil, Afzalpur MLA, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of adopting wrong practices to win the taluk Agricultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society (Vyavasaya Seva Sahakara Sangha) elections to be held on November 5.

Addressing presspersons in the city on Thursday, Mr. Patil alleged that the names of voters belonging to particular communities were being deleted surreptitiously from the electoral rolls. Out of 1,466 eligible voters for the society elections, the names of 1,195 voters were removed from the list, he said.

“Though I am president of the society, my name was removed from the electoral list, the supporters of former Minister Mallikayya Guttedar had deleted 80% of the names from the voters’' list and kept the names of few families that support the BJP,” he alleged.

Condemning the BJP’s unruly behaviour, Mr. Patil said he would fight legally against the alleged violation of election rules.

The elections are being held for the post of president and vice-president of the Afzalpur taluk agricultural co-operative society.