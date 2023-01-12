BJP using Swami Vivekananda’s name to gain votes: Kumaraswamy

January 12, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Accusing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using Swami Vivekananda’s name only to gain votes, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the BJP has no morality to use his name.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, speaking to the media at Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Thursday during the “Pancharatna Ratha Yatra”, said that Mr. Modi’s scheduled visit to attend “Yuva Janotsava” at Hubballi on Thursday was to celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, and not to launch or lay foundation for welfare projects.

Criticising Mr. Modi for his scheduled visit to Kalaburagi district on January 19 to distribute land ownership rights to Tanda dwellers, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Chief Minister or the Revenue Minister could have distributed it.

Though the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board was getting funds of ₹1,500 crore every year by the State government, the region has been crying for the development. The people in the region are suffering due to lack of basic amenities including toilets, drainage, and roads, he said.

He also interacted with the distressed farmers who lost their red gram crop due to wilt disease in Honnakiranagi village in the district.