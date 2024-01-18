BJP using Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration for political gains, says Dalit leader

January 18, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The BJP is utilising the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration to further its political prospects, Dalit rights activist Mavalli Shankar said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“The January 22 event is completely political. There is nothing spiritual about it,” the founder-president of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) has said.

He was speaking at a Constitution Adoption Day function organised by various Dalit organisations here.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hypocritical about his devotion to Sri Ram. When the Prime Minister visits foreign countries, he describes himself as a traveller from the land of Lord Buddha. He presents souvenirs based on the life of the Buddha and not Lord Ram. However, on his return, he says he is a devotee of Lord Ram. That is because Lord Buddha has global acclaim. Leaders will be respected only when they take the name of Lord Buddha and not Lord Ram. That is why all the leaders have been betraying the trust of the people,” Mr. Shankar said.

Mr. Shankar said that the DSS is organising conventions of deprived communities across the State, in order to protect the rights of Dalits, tribals and other deprived classes.

“We have held 23 such conventions in various districts already. The rest will be organised soon,” he said.

He said that the ruling classes are using mainstream media and social media to brainwash the masses with false propaganda.

He urged youth to read about the life and contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Shahu Maharaj and other reformers.

“This will enable you and equip you with enough knowledge to face and fight false propaganda,” he said.

The next convention will be held in Chitradurga on January 28, he said.

The convention adopted a resolution with a set of demands. They include a request to the Union government to launch a nation-wide caste census, demand to include horizontal reservation for women among OBC quota in the State legislature and Parliament and a demand that the State government release and accept the Kantharaj report on socio-economic study.

Delegates read aloud the preamble to the Constitution.

D.K. Mantreshi, retired professor from Bombay University, spoke about the contribution of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur to society.

“Of the over 600 heads of princely States, only Shahu Maharaj supported Dr. Ambedkar and financed his foreign travel for higher studies. We should never forget this fact. We have to be wary of self-styled historians who are changing history to suit their political purposes,’‘ he said.

MLA Asif (Raju) Sait said that the ideals preached by Dr. Ambedkar and the provisions of the Constitution are for everybody and not just Dalits. “It is wrong to confine him [Dr. Ambedkar] to only one or a few communities,” he said.

Dalit leader Santosh Doddamani said that the credit for India adopting universal adult franchise and one person, one vote should be given to Dr. Ambedkar only.

Leader Mahantesh Talwar and others were present.

