ADVERTISEMENT

BJP urges Ravi Ganiga to name those who tried to lure him

Published - August 26, 2024 10:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition BJP launched a counter attack at Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga, who had accused it of trying to lure the Congress MLAs with an offer of ₹100 crore each to destabilise the Congress government, by filing a police complaint against him in his home district of Mandya and also urging him to disclose the names of those who made such an offer to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok maintained that the Congress MLA’s allegations could be considered a hit-and-run case if he fails to name the people who approached with the offer of money.

Stating that the Congress government had find itself neck deep in crisis following allegations of irregularities and paucity of funds, he said the Congress had now made such allegations of luring its MLAs to divert public attention from its own problems.

Clarifying that the BJP was not trying to lure any of the Congress MLAs, he alleged that some of the Congress leaders themselves were trying to destabilise their government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US