BJP urges Ravi Ganiga to name those who tried to lure him

Published - August 26, 2024 10:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition BJP launched a counter attack at Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga, who had accused it of trying to lure the Congress MLAs with an offer of ₹100 crore each to destabilise the Congress government, by filing a police complaint against him in his home district of Mandya and also urging him to disclose the names of those who made such an offer to him.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok maintained that the Congress MLA’s allegations could be considered a hit-and-run case if he fails to name the people who approached with the offer of money.

Stating that the Congress government had find itself neck deep in crisis following allegations of irregularities and paucity of funds, he said the Congress had now made such allegations of luring its MLAs to divert public attention from its own problems.

Clarifying that the BJP was not trying to lure any of the Congress MLAs, he alleged that some of the Congress leaders themselves were trying to destabilise their government.

