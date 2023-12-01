BJP urges govt. to drop SEP 

December 01, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP has launched a signature campaign in support of New Educational Policy- 2020 floated by the Centre but which is being disbanded by the Congress government in the State.

The target is to collect 1 crore signatures urging the government not to drop the policy and replace it with the State Education Policy (SEP) as announced.

This was stated by BJP leader C.T. Ravi addressing media persons in the city on Friday. “I appeal to the State government to drop the proposed SEP and instead implement the NEP which addresses the future needs,” said Mr. Ravi.

He said the Congress government in the State has no right to play havoc with the future of children. Taking exception to the members of the SEP committee announced by the government Mr. Ravi said none of them are from Karnataka while the NEP draft committee was led by K. Kasturirangan of the State. ‘’This sends a signal that according to the Congress, there are no experts to constitute an education policy for the State and hence experts from outside are being roped in,” said Mr.Ravi.

He accused the State government of playing with the future of children due to political differences and said the move was fraught with the danger to the Dalits, children of OBCs and others from the economically and socially backward section of the society.

While the NEP provides for a standard education the poor students of the State will be deprived of it due to the Congress’ policies, said Mr. Ravi. He also questioned whether prominent Congress leaders who are running prestigious educational institutions adopt to SEP.

Reacting to bomb threats received by a few schools in Bengaluru Mr. Ravi accused the Congress of downplaying it. If need be the State should seek Centre’s assistance and harness technology to zero-in on those responsible for it, he added.

On the outcome of the elections held in five States and whose results will be out on Sunday Mr.Ravi said the BJP was confident of a good performance and cited the exit poll results to buttress his claims.